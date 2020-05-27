Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD
Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dorius works at
Dr. Dorius' Office Locations
Oncology Associates8303 Dodge St # 225, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-5860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oncology Associates515 N 162nd Ave Ste 303, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-5860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dorious has been taking care of my significant other for about ten months. He has been very kind, very through in his explanations and seems to be on top of all the latest developments. He also returns phone calls! His staff is equally giving in terms of time and explanations. ALthough I have little past experience in dealing with the horrendous C, this is definitely the kind of Dr i would want if I chose chemo OR immunotherapy.
About Dr. Timothy Dorius, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorius works at
Dr. Dorius has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorius speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorius. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorius.
