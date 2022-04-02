Dr. Timothy Dougherty Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Dougherty Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Dougherty Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Physicians4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty Jr?
Dr. Dougherty was extremely helpful to our family. He took the time to review our history and notes prior to our visit. He listened to our concerns and responded to our specific questions and needs. He was very knowledgeable on general GI and specifically EoE and GERD. He was also able to explain the differences in assessment and treatment for juveniles vs. adults. We would strongly recommend Dr. Dougherty and especially for anyone with a unique case or situation.
About Dr. Timothy Dougherty Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629232723
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty Jr works at
Dr. Dougherty Jr has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.