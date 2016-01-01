Dr. Timothy Edison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Edison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Edison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Edison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Bariatric Solutions100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 400, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 725-4527
-
2
Ascension NE Wisconsin - Midway Place1550 Midway Pl, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 727-8100
-
3
Gastroenterology133 E Brush Hill Rd # 110, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
4
Gastroenterology40 S Clay St Bldg 130, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
5
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
6
Gastroenterology2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
7
Associates of Gastroenterology820 E Grant St Ste 230, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 725-4527
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edison?
About Dr. Timothy Edison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861425902
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Mc
- Loyola University Mc
- Loyola University Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edison works at
Dr. Edison has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.