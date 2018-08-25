See All Gastroenterologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD

Gastroenterology
Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Edwards works at Cape Neonatology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Francis Medical Center
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
    Gastroenterology Associates
    1429 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Hospital Affiliations
  Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2018
    Dr. Timothy Edwards was referred to me by my primary care provider. He saw me quickly and arranged for an investigative procedure with a weeks time. I could not be happier with his professionalism, his manner or his expertise. He was spot on in his assessment and worked hard to set me at ease. I highly recommend his services to you.
    Roger B. in Perryville, Missouri — Aug 25, 2018
    About Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

