Overview of Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD

Dr. Timothy Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Edwards works at Womens Healthcare Associates in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.