Dr. Timothy Eidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Eidson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Rivergate Pediatrics807 MEADOWLARK LN, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (615) 703-2074Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday3:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eidson has provided excellent care for all 3 of my boys for the past 10+ years. He's patient and kind, allowing me time to ask plenty of questions. He truly cares about the well-being of his patients.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164418448
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Childrens Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Eidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.