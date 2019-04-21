Overview of Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD

Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Eldridge works at Svein Holsaeter, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.