Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD

Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Eldridge works at Svein Holsaeter, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eldridge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osu-aj Oklahoma Surgical Group
    535 NW 9th St Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-4211
  2. 2
    Ssm Health At Home Home Health - Oklahoma
    608 NW 9th St Ste 6200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-4211
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Surgical Group Pllc
    2525 NW Expressway Ste 610, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-4211
  4. 4
    Southwest General Surgery Pllc
    401 SW 80th St Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-4211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 21, 2019
    Thank you for saving my husbands LIFE! I was so extremely scared! You saved his life I am so grateful to you!! God Bless You! You will always be in our prayers! Thank You!!
    — Apr 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679548572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Eldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eldridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eldridge works at Svein Holsaeter, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Eldridge’s profile.

    Dr. Eldridge has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

