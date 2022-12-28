See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Timothy Epting, DO

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
Overview of Dr. Timothy Epting, DO

Dr. Timothy Epting, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Epting works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Epting's Office Locations

    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
    Wesley Chapel
    2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-3668
    Citrus Park
    6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 499-9448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Dec 28, 2022
    Everyone including Dr Epting were very professional, compassionate, and efficient. Would not even think of using another orthopedic physician unless Dr. Epting referred me to another.
    Suzanne — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Epting, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275796765
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Philadephia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • Community General Osteopathic
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Bloomsburg University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Epting, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epting has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epting has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Epting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

