Overview of Dr. Timothy Epting, DO

Dr. Timothy Epting, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Epting works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.