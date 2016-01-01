Dr. Timothy Erdle, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Erdle, DMD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Erdle, DMD
Dr. Timothy Erdle, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Gurnee, IL.
Dr. Erdle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Erdle's Office Locations
-
1
Institute of Dental Implants and Periodontics310 Tri State Pkwy Ste 100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-3414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erdle?
About Dr. Timothy Erdle, DMD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1962816603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdle accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdle works at
Dr. Erdle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erdle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erdle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.