Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen|University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen

Dr. Farrell works at Virginia Heart - Arlington in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart - Arlington
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 414, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4996
  2. 2
    Virginia Heart
    1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 750, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4997
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 09, 2022
    My visit went very well. I was met quickly. Dr. Farrell was thorough in his examination and discussion of his findings and suggestions. I am impressed with his professionalism, knowledge and manner.
    — Sep 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Farrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396749826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen|University of Vermont|University of Vermont College of Medicine and Fletcher Allen
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Vermont Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|St. Vincent Hospital|St. Vincent Hospital
    Internship

