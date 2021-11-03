Dr. Timothy Fee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Fee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Fee, MD
Dr. Timothy Fee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Fee works at
Dr. Fee's Office Locations
Coastal Cosmetic Center1675 EAGLE HARBOR PKWY, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 332-6774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Cosmetic Center4147 Southpoint Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 332-6774
Coastal Cosmetic Center1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003 Directions (904) 332-6774
Coastal Cosmetic Center at Laser Loft820 A1a N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 332-6774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Update: One year later and 3 surgeries later, I am even more impressed and grateful for having Dr Fee and his staff for my plastic surgery needs. His attention to detail and extensive experience is top notch. It was an extremely difficult time for me and everyone at the office was comforting and supportive and considering the circumstances, the results are the very best I could have hoped for. I feel whole again. Look no further than Dr Fee and his amazing staff! Dr Fee and his staff have been nothing short of amazing! I met him by referral and sort of by accident prior to the medical surgeon I needed to meet with to discuss my health and surgical options. Even though he was someone I would have met with after the fact, he helped me tremendously to see and understand the process of what I was about to endure. He also helped me to find a very good surgeon who was able and willing to put my health as a priority.
About Dr. Timothy Fee, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003876251
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital University Fla
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Denison University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fee works at
Dr. Fee speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fee.
