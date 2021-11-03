Overview of Dr. Timothy Fee, MD

Dr. Timothy Fee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Fee works at Coastal Cosmetic Center in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Orange Park, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.