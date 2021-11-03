See All General Surgeons in Fleming Island, FL
Dr. Timothy Fee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Fee, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (47)
Map Pin Small Fleming Island, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Fee, MD

Dr. Timothy Fee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Fee works at Coastal Cosmetic Center in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL, Orange Park, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Cosmetic Center
    1675 EAGLE HARBOR PKWY, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 332-6774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Cosmetic Center
    4147 Southpoint Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 332-6774
  3. 3
    Coastal Cosmetic Center
    1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 332-6774
  4. 4
    Coastal Cosmetic Center at Laser Loft
    820 A1a N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 332-6774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominal Pain
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fee?

    Nov 03, 2021
    Update: One year later and 3 surgeries later, I am even more impressed and grateful for having Dr Fee and his staff for my plastic surgery needs. His attention to detail and extensive experience is top notch. It was an extremely difficult time for me and everyone at the office was comforting and supportive and considering the circumstances, the results are the very best I could have hoped for. I feel whole again. Look no further than Dr Fee and his amazing staff! Dr Fee and his staff have been nothing short of amazing! I met him by referral and sort of by accident prior to the medical surgeon I needed to meet with to discuss my health and surgical options. Even though he was someone I would have met with after the fact, he helped me tremendously to see and understand the process of what I was about to endure. He also helped me to find a very good surgeon who was able and willing to put my health as a priority.
    Stina — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Fee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Fee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fee to family and friends

    Dr. Fee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Fee, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Fee, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003876251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shands Hospital University Fla
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Denison University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Fee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Fee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Fee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.