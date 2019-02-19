Overview

Dr. Timothy Feger, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Feger works at Breslin Family Dentistry in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.