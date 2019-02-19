See All Allergists & Immunologists in Louisville, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Feger, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Feger, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Feger works at Breslin Family Dentistry in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breslin Family Dentistry
    9800 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 654-6459

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr. Feger is excellent! He is very patient, caring and professional!
    Stacie King in Louisville , KY — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Feger, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215937693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

