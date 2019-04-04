Overview

Dr. Timothy Feldmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Feldmann works at Capital General Surgery in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.