Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD
Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fishback's Office Locations
- 1 3022 N AVENIDA CABALLEROS, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 992-7162
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dedicated practitioners in his field. Compassion & empathy are required characteristics in most medical professions, w/ the possible exception of Med Examiner &/or a pathologist. Regardless, Dr. Tim is still stellar (5X's, as rated above). He's come a long way, from rural OH, graduating from prestigious Case Western Univ., CLE, prior to transplanting to So Cal (W-H 2B exact), where he spent his off-time rehabilitating 3 American Staffordshire Terriers, 1 of which was abandoned outside a pet store on Robertson Blvd! He's got a heart as big as the Canary Mastiff or aka, Canary Dog. A lovable, faithful breed...oh & the dogs are too! But he & they're ALL slobberers, especially when watching Beaches. You get used to it. On occasion, he's been known to have sleepovers...strictly, dogs-only!! When he out-grew So Cal, he moved on up to Northern Cal for his love of rain, green grass, & grass-grass, lots of land, farms & mud, in that order. W/ the bucket list item checked, he moved to San Diego
About Dr. Timothy Fishback, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235329467
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishback. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishback.
