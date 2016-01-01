Overview

Dr. Timothy Fitzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Fitzer works at Berkeley Family Practice Medical Group in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.