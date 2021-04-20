Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Foster, MD
Dr. Timothy Foster, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine978 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (617) 219-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Arthroscopic surgery of my shoulder injury resulted in excellent outcome due to the expert skill of Dr. Foster. Surgery required debriding arthritis in joint, capsular release and shaving back of bone spur that was sticking into my rotator cuff. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Timothy Foster, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164490983
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital Harvard Med School
- Boston University Affil Hosps
- Dartmouth Med Sch Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
