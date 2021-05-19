Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Frazier, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Frazier, MD
Dr. Timothy Frazier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations
Premiere Orthopedics P.A.3570 Saint Johns Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 461-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor, i would highly recommend him, fixed my Rotator cuff tear and frozen shoulder due to excessive scarring.
About Dr. Timothy Frazier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124259296
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
