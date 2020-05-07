Overview

Dr. Timothy Frey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Frey works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.