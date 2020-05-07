See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Timothy Frey, DO

Family Medicine
4.6 (28)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Timothy Frey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Frey works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Creekwood Family Care
    5601 NE Antioch Rd Ste 12, Gladstone, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 452-8000
    Creekwood Urgent Care
    6420 N Prospect Ave, Gladstone, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2020
    I seen Dr. Frey a couple times in urgent care for the same cold I was having during the summer a few years back. He talked with me and asked some questions and about possible mold exposure. Well I was positive I hadn't, but decided to look around when I got home. I ended up looking in the house and found some black mold! It was removed and my horrible symptoms and cold were finally gone. Thanks for taking the time to talk to me Dr. Frey and coming up with other possible causes to my symptoms instead of just giving me antibiotics and sending me on my way. I ended up being tested later from an allergist and I have allergies to 6 different types of mold. I had no idea.
    Pauline — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Frey, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447298385
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary's Hospital
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

