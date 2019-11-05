Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD
Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Dr. Fricker works at
Dr. Fricker's Office Locations
Last Known Location2109 N KELLY AVE, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 513-8880
Village Center Pediatrics West812 S Mustang Rd, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fricker?
Great people. Great staff. Expert in children’s medicine. Dr. Fricker had the intuition and expertise to discover a life threatening condition in one of our kids and we were able to act very soon. Very thankful for Dr. Fricker.
About Dr. Timothy Fricker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891759023
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fricker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fricker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fricker works at
Dr. Fricker speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fricker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.