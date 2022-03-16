Overview of Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD

Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Fullagar works at East Tennessee Brain and Spine Center in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.