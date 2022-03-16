Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fullagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD
Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Fullagar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fullagar's Office Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Brain & Spine Center701 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 300, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-8301
-
2
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-6943Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fullagar?
The burning fire down my leg is almost gone thanks to Dr Fullagar. I highly recommend him for your choice of a surgeon
About Dr. Timothy Fullagar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1629088364
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fullagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullagar works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullagar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.