Overview of Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD

Dr. Timothy Furlong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Furlong works at Andrews Center For Mental Hlth in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.