Overview of Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO

Dr. Timothy Galbraith, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center and Lake Regional Health System.



Dr. Galbraith works at Greggory Kuhlmann, DO in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.