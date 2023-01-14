Overview of Dr. Timothy Gard, MD

Dr. Timothy Gard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Gard works at Hillsboro Eye Clinic in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.