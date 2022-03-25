See All Podiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (29)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM

Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Gardner works at TIMOTHY L GARDNER DPM PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Middlesboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Costanzo, DPM
Dr. Gregory Costanzo, DPM
2.9 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Gretchen Lawrence, DPM
Dr. Gretchen Lawrence, DPM
4.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
Dr. Carol Akerman, DPM
4.9 (110)
View Profile

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrea Gardner
    8930 Cross Park Dr Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-7474
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Middlesboro Foot and Ankle Clinic
    123 N 19th St Ste 302, Middlesboro, KY 40965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 248-2739

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?

    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Gardner treated me for foot pain that I was having while hiking. He diagnosed the issue and made an insert that helped tremendously. I also took my 94 year old mother to him for just general foot care and nail trim. He is a very compassionate doctor …. Something that can be hard to find.
    Cynthia Davis — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardner to family and friends

    Dr. Gardner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gardner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM.

    About Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841249224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Gardner, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.