Overview

Dr. Timothy Garner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Center Street Community Health in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.