Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
Burnsville Clinic - Oakridge Professional Building East675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Really liked that Dr Garvey took the time to explain procedure, including pros & cons. Allowed me to understand my specific situation & took the time to answer all my questions. Liked his frankness.
About Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710920681
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Garvey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
