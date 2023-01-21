Overview of Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD

Dr. Timothy Garvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Garvey works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.