Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Topeka, KS
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM

Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Gateley works at Gateley Podiatry, P.A. in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gateley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gateley Podiatry, P.A.
    2955 SW Wanamaker Dr Ste B, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 272-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Onaga
  • Stormont Vail Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr Gateley is Fantastic he explained everything and is very professional I am Greatly impressed. My foot feels better than it has in a long time Would highly recommend him to anyone .
    — Nov 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM
    About Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154363703
    Education & Certifications

    • Leavenworth VA
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Foot Surgery
