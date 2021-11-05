Overview of Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM

Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Gateley works at Gateley Podiatry, P.A. in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.