Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gateley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM
Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Gateley works at
Dr. Gateley's Office Locations
-
1
Gateley Podiatry, P.A.2955 SW Wanamaker Dr Ste B, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 272-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gateley?
Dr Gateley is Fantastic he explained everything and is very professional I am Greatly impressed. My foot feels better than it has in a long time Would highly recommend him to anyone .
About Dr. Timothy Gateley, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154363703
Education & Certifications
- Leavenworth VA
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Oklahoma
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gateley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gateley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gateley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gateley works at
Dr. Gateley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gateley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gateley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gateley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gateley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gateley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.