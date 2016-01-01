See All Podiatrists in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Timothy Gauldin, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hot Springs, AR
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Gauldin, DPM

Dr. Timothy Gauldin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.

Dr. Gauldin works at Toe-tal Foot Care, PLLC in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gauldin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toe-tal Foot Care, PLLC
    101 Doris Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-0155
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • National Park Medical Center

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Sprain
Foot Wounds
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Timothy Gauldin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346651494
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
