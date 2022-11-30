Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelety is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD
Dr. Timothy Gelety, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Rei II5190 E Farness Dr Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 326-0001
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Gelety is an amazing doctor! I cannot say enough good things about him, his nurses and staff who are all very caring and dedicated to their patients. Dr. Gelety is truly dedicated to helping those who want to start or grow their family. I recently had a beautiful baby girl at age 41. I became pregnant through IVF. I was not an easy case. Dr. Gelety diagnosed me with stage 4 endometriosis after performing laparoscopic surgery. I followed Dr. Gelety’s recommendations to give me the best chance of becoming pregnant through IVF. I’m extremely glad I did because I now have a beautiful baby girl who was born in September 2022. I cannot thank Dr. Gelety enough for giving my husband and I the gift of being parents!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gelety has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelety accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelety has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelety. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelety.
