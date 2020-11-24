Overview of Dr. Timothy Gillum, MD

Dr. Timothy Gillum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Gillum works at Gillum Facial Plastic Surgery in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.