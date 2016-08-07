Dr. Timothy Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Glass, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Glass, MD
Dr. Timothy Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Glass works at
Dr. Glass' Office Locations
-
1
Naab Rd. Surgical Group PC8240 Naab Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon.
About Dr. Timothy Glass, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477552057
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
