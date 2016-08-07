Overview of Dr. Timothy Glass, MD

Dr. Timothy Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Glass works at Naab Road Surgical Group in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.