Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD
Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Goedde's Office Locations
Community Breast Care North7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7780Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Community Physician Network, Breast Care1 Memorial Sq, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 621-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor-did my mastectomy. Helped me through the shock. Spent lots of time with me and my husband. Nurse navigator was great. Community Hospital North was absolutely wonderful and made a painful experience patient centered—so kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Pk Cancer Institute
- U Med Ctr
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goedde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goedde accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goedde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goedde.
