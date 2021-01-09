Overview of Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD

Dr. Timothy Goedde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Goedde works at Community Breast Care North in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.