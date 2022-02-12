Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO
Dr. Timothy Goshen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL.
Ft. Lauderdale Medical Surgical Associates Inc.2301 Wilton Dr Ste C2, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Directions (954) 567-5898
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Regular checkup. Dr Goshen is my PCP and coordinates with nephrologist, cardiologist, endocrinologist andurologist.
- English, Spanish
Dr. Goshen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goshen has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goshen speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Goshen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goshen.
