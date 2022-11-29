See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Estero, FL
Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD

Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. 

Dr. Gotham works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point in Estero, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gotham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9734
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 29, 2022
Thorough, listens , great bedside manner.
— Nov 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD
About Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1508139296
  • 1508139296
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internal Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Gotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gotham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gotham works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point in Estero, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gotham’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

