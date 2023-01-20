Overview of Dr. Timothy Goundrey, MD

Dr. Timothy Goundrey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Goundrey works at Trinity Health Of New England in Hartford, CT with other offices in East Hartford, CT, Windsor Locks, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.