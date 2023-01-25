Dr. Timothy Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Graham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists7410 S Creek Rd Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions (801) 816-1010
Diabetes and Heart Disease Prevention Program615 S Arapeen Dr Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 585-7761
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for Dr Graham. He has helped me get on the right medication to help me with the hypothyroidism I deal with. He has also helped me with my diabetes. My A1C has gone from 8.3 to 6.2 under his care. He is so knowledgeable! One of the smartest doctors I’ve ever gone to! He has a pleasant bedside manner and listens carefully during my office visits. He has also helped my son and my daughter with some health problems they have when no other doctor could!
About Dr. Timothy Graham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
- 1134162258
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Beth Israel Deaconess
- University Of New Mexico Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graham speaks Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
