Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Graham, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Graham, DPM
Dr. Timothy Graham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Department of Podiatry805 Farson St Ste 113, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graham explains everything and is very good at what he does!
About Dr. Timothy Graham, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1386055614
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
