Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Grant, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Neuroscience Consultants9299 SW 152nd St Ste 100, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 665-5552
Sleep Florida LLC6141 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 722-1970
Mariners Hospital91500 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 Directions (305) 665-5552
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164486692
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
