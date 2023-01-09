Overview of Dr. Timothy Graven, DO

Dr. Timothy Graven, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Graven works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.