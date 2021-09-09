Dr. Timothy Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Locations
Timothy M. Greco, MD, FACS2 Bala Plz Ste PL15, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 424-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greco is exceptional and a true artist. I had reservations about the rhinoplasty and have put off coming in for years. I wish I never would have waited. The entire experience from consultation, to surgery, to the recovery have all exceeded my expectations and confirmed I had nothing to fear. I am the happiest I have ever been with my face.
About Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital|Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Hahnemann University, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
