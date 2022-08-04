Overview

Dr. Timothy Grenemyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Grenemyer works at Sage Neuroscience Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.