Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD
Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3870 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 1, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 355-0743
Cumming Office1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This past winter I had an accident while on a ski trip that dislocated my shoulder and broke a few bones as well. It appeared to be a complicated procedure and I chose Dr Griffith based on his past experience with traumatic shoulder injuries. Dr Griffith and his team were outstanding from start to finish, and I’ve regained the use of my shoulder again and am back on the road to strengthening it and doing the things I love. Highly recommend Dr Griffith for any shoulder issue.
About Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
