Overview of Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD

Dr. Timothy Griffith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Griffith works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic in Duluth, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.