Dr. Timothy Hagemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Hagemann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Hagemann works at
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists7505 Right Flank Rd Ste 700, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-0405Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
VCS - Tappahannock1396 Tappahannock Blvd Unit B, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 288-4827
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
By far one of the finest doctors and individual I have ever encountered. Caring and provides the information I need. I actually enjoy my visits and if I do have to wait I am absolutely certain that there is a reason. Cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Timothy Hagemann, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1568489425
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Reading Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
- Internal Medicine
