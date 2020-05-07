Dr. Hagino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Hagino, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hagino, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Locations
Elizabeth H. Foley M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 110, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-4144
Waianae District Comprehensive Health and Hospital Board Incorporated599 Farrington Hwy Ste 100, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 697-3800
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hagino was my dermatologist for a few years and he’s the best! Staff is very warm and friendly as well. I was able to schedule same day appointments which was amazing as well!
About Dr. Timothy Hagino, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134220221
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.