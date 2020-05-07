Overview

Dr. Timothy Hagino, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Hagino works at TIMOTHY H HAGINO MD in Aiea, HI with other offices in Kapolei, HI and Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.