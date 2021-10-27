Dr. Timothy Hain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins University
Dr. Hain works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Dizziness and Hearing645 N Michigan Ave Ste 410, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 247-0197
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hain?
One of the best doctors
About Dr. Timothy Hain, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1285620492
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hain works at
Dr. Hain has seen patients for Vertigo, Syncope and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hain speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.