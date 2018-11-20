Dr. Timothy Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hale, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hale, MD
Dr. Timothy Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
Leominster Location225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-3207
Worcester Medical Center123 Summer St # 150, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hale has helped me through many things and I don’t think I could be any more grateful. He kept my spirits high when things were looking down. He helped with my endometriosis pain, injections, and a laparoscopy. On top of that my husband and I battled infertility whoas and he was there every step of the way. I truly appreciate his caring and respectful bedside manor as well as not being treated like I’m just a number but a true person he cares about. Dr. Hale is one in a million!
About Dr. Timothy Hale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hale speaks Afrikaans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
