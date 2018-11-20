Overview of Dr. Timothy Hale, MD

Dr. Timothy Hale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook.



Dr. Hale works at Reliant Medical Group in Leominster, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.