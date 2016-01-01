Overview of Dr. Timothy Haley, MD

Dr. Timothy Haley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Haley works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.