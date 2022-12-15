See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Independence, MO
Dr. Timothy Hall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Hall, MD

Dr. Timothy Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with Truman Medical Center

Dr. Hall works at Independence Women's Clinic in Independence, MO with other offices in Odessa, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Women's Clinic
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-0220
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Odessa Medical Group
    316 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, MO 64076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 633-5774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Amniocentesis
C-Section

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    P. Lewis — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1114921061
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Truman Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hall speaks American Sign Language.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

