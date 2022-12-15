Dr. Timothy Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hall, MD
Dr. Timothy Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with Truman Medical Center
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Independence Women's Clinic19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-0220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Odessa Medical Group316 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, MO 64076 Directions (816) 633-5774
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hall for more than 15 years. He's always patient, personable and attentive to my health concerns. I had two babies under his care and I would strongly recommend him and his nursing staff if you are looking for a great OB/GYN.
About Dr. Timothy Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1114921061
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall speaks American Sign Language.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
