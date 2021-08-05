Overview

Dr. Timothy Halterman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Halterman works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.