Dr. Timothy Halterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Halterman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halterman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants10619 Professional Cir, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (310) 373-3987
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes indeed. Very fine doctor. Friendly, Listens, explains, follow up on visits and tests. Full confidence. He has been my doctor for many years. I have been associated with him and his group of doctors for over 30 years.
About Dr. Timothy Halterman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992921316
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halterman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halterman works at
Dr. Halterman has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halterman.
