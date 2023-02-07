Dr. Timothy Hamby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hamby, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hamby, MD
Dr. Timothy Hamby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Hamby works at
Dr. Hamby's Office Locations
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great job in my knee
About Dr. Timothy Hamby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch
- Atlanta Med Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamby.
